Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 28, 2017
#Domestic News
September 28, 2017 / 8:17 AM / 19 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 28

Nagpur, Sept 28 (Reuters) – The slide in Soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas oil prices. 
Fresh fall in Malaysian palm oil & American soya digam prices and downward trend on NCDEX also
affected sentiment in limited deals, according to sources.




                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean oil prices here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Continuous fall in 
     soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean 
     prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity.
     About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,500       25,500-28,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,600       26,600-28,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     29,500-31,250       29,500-31,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               25,500-28,300
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 31,000, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, 
    Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         725            727
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         685            688    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 724            727
    Soyoil Solvent                                 684            686
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 724            726
    Soyoil Solvent                                 684            683        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 731            733
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                731            733
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   732            735
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 733            736
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 733, 
    Baramati – 733, Latur - 734, Parbhani – 732, Koosnoor – 731, Solapur – 733, 
    Sangli – 734.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,700-26,000        25,700-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

