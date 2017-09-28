Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 28, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 28 Nagpur, Sept 28 (Reuters) – The slide in Soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas oil prices. Fresh fall in Malaysian palm oil & American soya digam prices and downward trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment in limited deals, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,500 25,500-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,600 26,600-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,250 29,500-31,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 25,500-28,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 31,000, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 727 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 688 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 724 727 Soyoil Solvent 684 686 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 724 726 Soyoil Solvent 684 683 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 731 733 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 731 733 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 735 NANDED Soyoil refined 733 736 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 733, Baramati – 733, Latur - 734, Parbhani – 732, Koosnoor – 731, Solapur – 733, Sangli – 734. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.