Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 29, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 29 Nagpur, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on Soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,500-27,800 25,000-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,600-27,900 25,100-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,250 29,500-31,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 25,000-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 31,000, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 724 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 685 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 725 Soyoil Solvent 679 683 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 725 Soyoil Solvent 680 683 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 726 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 728 733 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 728, Baramati – 726, Latur - 728, Parbhani – 726, Koosnoor – 729, Solapur – 728, Sangli – 729. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibilities of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. Attn : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed on Saturday and Monday on the occasion of Dussera and Gandhi Jayanti.