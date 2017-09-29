FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 29, 2017
#Domestic News
September 29, 2017 / 9:09 AM / in 18 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 29, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 29

Nagpur, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid
weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on Soyabean oil.
Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean
oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday.




                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean oil prices here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
     content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil, no takers to 
     soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment 
     in thin trading activity.
     About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,500-27,800       25,000-28,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,600-27,900       25,100-28,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     29,500-31,250       29,500-31,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               25,000-27,500
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 31,000, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, 
    Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         720            724
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         680            685    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 719            725
    Soyoil Solvent                                 679            683
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 719            725
    Soyoil Solvent                                 680            683        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 726            730
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                726            730
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   728            733
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 725            731
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 728, 
    Baramati – 726, Latur - 728, Parbhani – 726, Koosnoor – 729, Solapur – 728, 
    Sangli – 729.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,700-26,000        25,700-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibilities of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
    

Attn : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed on Saturday and Monday on the occasion of Dussera and Gandhi Jayanti.

