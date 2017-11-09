FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tradehold says close to listing Namibian business on Windhoek bourse
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 8:57 AM / Updated a day ago

Tradehold says close to listing Namibian business on Windhoek bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Property investment firm Tradehold, whose chairman is South African business magnate Christo Wiese, said it was in talks that could lead to the listing of its Namibian assets on that country’s stock exchange.

“Discussions with key investors were under way and, if successful, would result in a listing by the end of the 2018 financial year,” Tradehold’s joint Chief Executive Friedrich Esterhuyse said in a statement.

Tradehold, which counts the United Kingdom and South Africa as its main markets, recently completed developing the Dunes Mall in Walvis Bay at a cost of 29 million pounds ($38 million). ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
