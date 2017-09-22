FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Idemitsu shuts Chiba naphtha cracker - source
September 22, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 25 days ago

Japan's Idemitsu shuts Chiba naphtha cracker - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan shut the 414,000 tonnes per year Chiba naphtha cracker on Friday to increase its capacity to process propane, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

The shutdown will last about a month, the source added.

The company last year announced the upgrade would boost the cracker’s capacity to process propane as feedstock by three or four times.

The company had said the cracker would be shut for more than a month around September-October. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Mark Potter)

