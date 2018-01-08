FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S Korea Hanwha Petchem buys naphtha; premium down
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 8, 2018 / 9:56 AM / a day ago

S Korea Hanwha Petchem buys naphtha; premium down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) -

* South Korea’s Hanwha Total Petrochemical bought naphtha at about $10 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the lowest premium it has paid in over two months due to high supplies, traders said

* Hanwha bought four cargoes, averaging a total of 100,000 tonnes, for February delivery to Daesan

* Although Hanwha routinely buys naphtha, the tender came at a time when it had failed to receive Iranian condensates after the tanker carrying the light oil collided with another vessel

* Hanwha uses condensates for a splitter, which can also use naphtha as an alternative (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.