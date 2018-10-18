Nasdaq Commodities quits oil contracts, to list new products in France and Germany

OSLO (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Commodities exchange will delist its remaining fuel oil contracts that are expiring in 2019 and launch a new natural gas monthly future contract in France and options for the German only electricity market in November, it said on Thursday.

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The planned delisting is the last step in the complete closure of the current fuel oil product offering at Nasdaq Commodities, the exchange said.

The new French natural gas contract is planned to go live for trading and clearing on November 1, while the European style options for the German only electricity market yearly and monthly contracts should come on November 19, Nasdaq Commodities said.

Both the French and German new products that Nasdaq Commodities will offer, are subject to testing and regulatory approvals.