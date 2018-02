Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue at its market services unit.

The company reported net income attributable of $246 million, or $1.45 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $224 million, or $1.35 per share, a year ago.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 6 percent to $635 million. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)