South Africa's Naspers first-half profit jumps 65 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 29, 2017 / 1:22 PM / a day ago

South Africa's Naspers first-half profit jumps 65 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest company by market value, Naspers, reported a 65 percent jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted by its internet businesses that include the largest stake in China’s Tencent Holdings.

Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns about a third of the Chinese internet company, said core headline earnings totalled $1.5 billion, or 350 cents per share, compared with $914 million, or 212 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core headline earnings per share (EPS) is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.

Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by Louise Heavens

