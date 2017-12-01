FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's National bank says it sold its subsidiaries in Serbia for 125 mln eur
December 1, 2017 / 7:20 PM / a day ago

Greece's National bank says it sold its subsidiaries in Serbia for 125 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s National bank (NBG) said on Friday it sold its Serbian subsidiaries Vojvodjanska Banka AD and NBG Leasing and a portfolio of Serbian-risk corporate loans for 125 million euros.

A bank official said that they were sold to a subsidiary of Hungary’s OTP Bank. The sale is part of a restructuring plan agreed with European regulators.

Like other big Greek banks, NBG, Greece’s second-largest lender, has been slimming down by divesting assets and foreign subsidiaries to focus on banking at home, with proceeds boosting capital ratios and liquidity. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

