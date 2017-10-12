FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid
October 12, 2017

Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

“We are confident that we have the right products and strategy in place to help us to balance the system, even under colder conditions than we have experienced in recent years,” the grid operator said.

National Grid expects gas demand to be slightly lower than last winter at 51 billion cubic metres. Peak power demand is expected to be 50.7 gigawatts (GW).

The so-called de-rated margin, or surplus power margin, is forecast at 6.2 GW, or 10.3 percent. In June, National Grid said it could be in a range of 3.7-4.9 GW. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

