National Australia Bank pledges end to thermal coal mine funding
December 14, 2017 / 2:54 AM / in 2 days

National Australia Bank pledges end to thermal coal mine funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - * National Australia Bank pledges halt to funding for new thermal coal mine projects

* Follows consultation with customers and stakeholders

* Bank says will boost lending for renewable energy projects

* “We have seen tremendous growth in clean energy across our loan book and our customers are continually telling us that they want more ways to get involved in the market,” NAB says

* NAB says involved in 23 renewable project deals in fiscal 2017 totaling more than A$16 billion ($12.27 billion).

* Follows move by Dutch bank ING to stop funding utility companies relying on coal for more than 5 percent of their energy by end 2025. ($1 = 1.3043 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
