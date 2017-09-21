FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Canada faces website glitch -Bbg
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 4:29 PM / in a month

National Bank of Canada faces website glitch -Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A glitch in National Bank of Canada’s website may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers, Bloomberg reported, citing an email statement from the bank.

Some people filling out an electronic form on the bank's website could have seen data provided by a previous customer, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/2fl8ZOb)

The cause was human error in setting up the form, Bloomberg reported, adding that the bank was offering free credit monitoring to customers who may have been affected.

The bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.