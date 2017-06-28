Canada, European NATO states to raise defence spending by 4.3 pct in 2017

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - European allies of NATO and Canada will increase defence spending by 4.3 percent in 2017, marking a cumulative $46 billion jump since cuts stopped in 2014, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"To keep our nations safe, we need to keep working to increase defence spending and fairer burden-sharing across our alliance," Stoltenberg said a day before NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels to discuss greater security expenditure, which U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for.

"After years of decline, in 2015 we saw a real increase in defence spending across European allies and Canada ... this year, we foresee an even greater real increase of 4.3 percent," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)