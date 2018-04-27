Pompeo says no Trump decision yet on Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - New U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump has not taken a decision on whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal but was not likely to keep to it without substantial changes.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference after a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance’s headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“There’s been no decision, so the team is working and I am sure we will have lots of conversations to deliver what the president has made clear,” Pompeo told a news conference after a NATO meeting of foreign ministers.

“Absent a substantial fix, absent overcoming the flaws of the deal, he is unlikely to stay in that deal,” Pompeo said.