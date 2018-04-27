FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 27, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo says no Trump decision yet on Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - New U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump has not taken a decision on whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal but was not likely to keep to it without substantial changes.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference after a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance’s headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“There’s been no decision, so the team is working and I am sure we will have lots of conversations to deliver what the president has made clear,” Pompeo told a news conference after a NATO meeting of foreign ministers.

“Absent a substantial fix, absent overcoming the flaws of the deal, he is unlikely to stay in that deal,” Pompeo said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.