Melania Trump hands out Christmas presents to London children

U.S. first lady Melania Trump poses with a children choir after joining local school students and U.S. Marines stationed at the U.S. Embassy, wrapping holiday presents to be donated to the Salvation Army, at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in London, Britain, December 4, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. First Lady Melania Trump was greeted by dozens of school children in northeast London on Wednesday when she attended a Salvation Army event to hand out Christmas presents and decorate the tree.

Melania, in London while President Donald Trump attends a NATO summit, complimented the students on their Christmas hats while helping them to make festive wreaths, as a brass band played carols in the background.

“What nice hats you have, lovely,” she said to one table of pupils.

The first lady, who attended the centre with Suzanne Johnson, wife of the U.S. ambassador to Britain, also presented the children with baubles after they sang the Christmas hit “All I want for Christmas”.

Maria Rashid, a pupil who met Melania, told the local Evening Standard newspaper she had asked the first lady if she ever got lost inside the White House. “She was friendly,” she said. “I knew who she was already but she was very chatty.”