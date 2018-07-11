Trump says added NATO funds not enough for U.S.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said his efforts had pushed other NATO countries to contribute more to the Western defence alliance but it was still not enough to offset the burden on U.S. taxpayers.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the news media before boarding Marine One for travel to Europe from the White House, in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Over the last year, about $40 billion more has been given by other countries to help NATO but that’s not nearly enough,” Trump told reporters ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels.

“The United States is spending far too much and other countries are not paying enough, especially some.

“This has been going on for decades and it is disproportionate and not fair to the taxpayers of the United States and we’re going to make it fair. I want to compliment the secretary general, he’s worked very hard on this problem.”