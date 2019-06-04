Ukraine's new president to revive Russia peace talks, join NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a briefing in Kiev, Ukraine June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - New Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he is ready to negotiate with Russia to end the war in eastern Ukraine but will stick to the previous government’s goal of one day joining the NATO alliance.

Speaking at NATO headquarters, Zelenskiy said he would keep Ukraine “on the path of European and Euro Atlantic integration” and that one of his main aims was to implement internal security reforms to bring the country closer to NATO.

The comments by political outsider Zelenskiy, on his first foreign trip abroad as president, are likely to reassure Western governments who have invested heavily in Ukraine.