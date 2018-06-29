FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 11:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump, ahead of NATO summit, repeats complaints on Germany, other Europeans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, less than two weeks before a NATO summit in Brussels, on Friday repeated his complaint that Germany and other European nations need to spend more on the military alliance.

FILE PHOTO: German Bundeswehr armed forces soldiers of the 371st armoured infantry battalion march during a media day of the NATO drill 'NOBLE JUMP 2015' at the barracks in Marienberg April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of economic output on defence every year by 2024, but Germany and Spain are among the countries not expected to meet the target.

France plans to increase defence spending by more than a third between 2017 and 2025, with the aim of reaching the NATO goal.

“Germany has to spend more money. Spain, France. It’s not fair what they’ve done to the United States,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit is scheduled for July 11 and 12 at its new headquarters.

Last month, Trump complained that NATO members that did not contribute fully to the alliance would be “dealt with,” and he singled out Germany as not doing enough.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Grant McCool

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

