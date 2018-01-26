NatWest hires trio to expand SSA team

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - NatWest Markets, the investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, has reinforced its sovereign, supranational and agency debt team with three hires, according to market participants.

Fabian Horst has joined as a vice president, syndicate, after previously working at KfW as a funding officer. He reports to Rom Balax, head of frequent borrowers group syndicate.

Nikhil Pilani has joined the trading team as a vice president from Morgan Stanley, where he worked in the rates trading team.

And Flaminia Bergamo is now a member of the debt capital markets team, reporting to Damien Carde, head of frequent borrowers group DCM.

Bergamo previously worked in NatWest’s structured solutions team covering southern European corporates for the last four years. (This story will appear in the January 27 issue of IFR Magazine)