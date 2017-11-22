FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's National Bank shrinks loss in Q3, bad debt provisions fall
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 3:55 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Greece's National Bank shrinks loss in Q3, bad debt provisions fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s second largest lender by assets National Bank (NBG) was loss-making in July-to-September as weak net interest income and trading losses offset a decline in bad debt provisions.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, on Wednesday reported a net loss from continued operations of 44 million euros ($51.87 million) versus net loss of 52 million euros in the second quarter.

NBG said loan impairments fell 22 percent to 156 million euros while its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans and other credit likely to turn bad, edged up to 45.2 percent from 45 percent in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8483 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.