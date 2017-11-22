Greece's National Bank shrinks loss in Q3, bad debt provisions fall

ATHENS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s second largest lender by assets National Bank (NBG) was loss-making in July-to-September as weak net interest income and trading losses offset a decline in bad debt provisions.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, on Wednesday reported a net loss from continued operations of 44 million euros ($51.87 million) versus net loss of 52 million euros in the second quarter.

NBG said loan impairments fell 22 percent to 156 million euros while its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans and other credit likely to turn bad, edged up to 45.2 percent from 45 percent in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8483 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)