FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals
October 11, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Blackstone close to 800 million pound deal to buy British live events business NEC Group - Sky News

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to buy British live events business NEC Group, and has agreed to pay just over 800 million pounds ($1.06 billion) for the business, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Blackstone could strike a deal for the Birmingham-based group as soon as Friday, Sky News reported. NEC owns Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre, Britain’s largest exhibition venue.

Blackstone declined to comment. NEC Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.