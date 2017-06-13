FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus posts 4th straight quarterly loss
June 13, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus posts 4th straight quarterly loss

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC , which has been exploring strategic options including a sale, on Tuesday reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, as it struggled in the face of intense competition from online and fast-fashion retailers.

The company also reported a 5 percent dip in same-store sales for the third quarter ending April 29.

Neiman Marcus posted a net loss of $24.9 million in the quarter, compared to a profit of $3.8 million, a year earlier.

Apparel retailers including Gap Inc and Victoria's Secret owner L Brands Inc have faced lackluster demand amid stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc and fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara.

Retailers have struggled to cope with changes in consumer tastes as shoppers increasingly spend on travel and big-ticket home improvement items and less on apparel and accessories.

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus earlier this year shelved plans for an initial public offering and said it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure change or a sale of the company, as it struggles with an enormous debt load.

Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co had approached Neiman Marcus about a potential combination earlier this year, but talks have stalled, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. on.wsj.com/2reiaQm (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

