CORRECTED-MOVES-Insurer Neon names Richard Heppell CFO

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Neon Underwriting Ltd, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd’s market, appointed MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd’s former Chief Financial Officer Richard Heppell as CFO, effective Nov. 20.

Heppell has nearly 30 years of experience in the finance sector.

Neon is a member of the Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of the American Financial Group Inc.