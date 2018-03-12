FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
South Asia News
March 12, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Rescue workers pull bodies out of plane wreckage in Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU, (Reuters) - Rescue workers recovered badly burnt bodies from the wreckage of a Bangladeshi aircraft that crashed while coming in to land at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

There were 71 people on board the plane and 17 had been rescued, an airport official said earlier. The number of dead and injured was not known.

Related Coverage

A Reuters photographer said he could see bodies covered in cloth laid out near the tarmac of the airport.

Reporting by Navesh Chitrakar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.