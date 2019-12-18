South Asia News
December 18, 2019 / 4:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nepal's proposed changes to climbing permits for Mount Everest

Mount Everest, which is 8,850 meters high, is seen through the window of a monastery in Tengboche, Solukhumbu District May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Nepal government has proposed changes to its permit process for climbers on Mount Everest following the deaths of eleven climbers this year. The proposals, and associated criticisms, include:

- Climbers must submit proof of having scaled at least one 6,500m peak in Nepal. Critics argue limiting the provision to Nepal makes no sense.

- Climbers must produce a certificate of good health. Critics say it is easy to forge such certificates or find a compliant doctor.

- Guides must have three years of experience organising high-altitude climbs. Critics say so many Sherpas can claim such experience that virtually all outfitters will qualify.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Jane Wardell

