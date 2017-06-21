FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish refiner Neste's employee groups cancel political protest
June 21, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 2 months ago

Finnish refiner Neste's employee groups cancel political protest

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 21 (Reuters) - Employee groups at Finnish refiner Neste have cancelled plans to halt fuel distribution from the company's domestic refineries after talks with management.

The protest announced on Tuesday was aimed at the centre-right government's plans to reduce state ownership in the company.

In a statement on Wednesday the employee groups said that the government had promised to talk with them on the matter and that the protest was no longer needed. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

