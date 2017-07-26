FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle India second-quarter profit rises 10 percent
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 26, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 14 days ago

Nestle India second-quarter profit rises 10 percent

1 Min Read

Packets of Nestle's Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Mumbai, June 4, 2015.Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.

Profit rose to 2.63 billion rupees ($40.87 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 2.40 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian unit of packaged foods giant Nestle SA said. bit.ly/2h2teQE

Domestic sales rose 8.8 percent to 23.21 billion rupees in the quarter, it said.

($1 = 64.3575 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

