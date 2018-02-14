FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Money News
February 14, 2018 / 11:59 AM / a day ago

Nestle India fourth-quarter profit up 60 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd, maker of Maggi instant noodles and Kit-Kat chocolates, on Wednesday posted a 59.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher domestic sales.

Profit rose to 3.12 billion rupees ($48.68 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 1.95 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian arm of Swiss food group Nestle SA said.

Domestic sales rose 10.8 percent to 24.01 billion rupees in the quarter and grew about 11.8 percent on a comparable basis, the company said.

($1 = 64.0875 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.