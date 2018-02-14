FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Nestle India fourth-quarter profit up 60 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd, maker of Maggi instant noodles and Kit-Kat chocolates, on Wednesday posted a 59.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher domestic sales.

Profit rose to 3.12 billion rupees ($48.68 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 1.95 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian arm of Swiss food group Nestle SA said.

Domestic sales rose 10.8 percent to 24.01 billion rupees in the quarter and grew about 11.8 percent on a comparable basis, the company said.

($1 = 64.0875 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

