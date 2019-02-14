Nestle India quarterly profit rises nearly 10 percent

(Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd, a unit of Swiss food group Nestle SA, reported a 9.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its products in its home market.
Profit came in at 3.42 billion rupees ($48.11 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 3.12 billion rupees a year earlier.
Revenue from operations grew 11.4 percent to 28.97 billion rupees, the maker of Maggi instant noodles said. Sales in the domestic market climbed 12 percent.
Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel