Nestle India quarterly profit rises nearly 10 percent

The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters entrance building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd, a unit of Swiss food group Nestle SA, reported a 9.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its products in its home market.

Profit came in at 3.42 billion rupees ($48.11 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 3.12 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations grew 11.4 percent to 28.97 billion rupees, the maker of Maggi instant noodles said. Sales in the domestic market climbed 12 percent.