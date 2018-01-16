FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle sells U.S. candy to Ferrero amid health push
January 16, 2018 / 5:44 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Nestle sells U.S. candy to Ferrero amid health push

Martinne Geller, Francesca Landini

1 Min Read

LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) - Swiss food group Nestle agreed to sell its U.S. confectionery business to Italy’s Ferrero for $2.8 billion, it said on Tuesday, the first major sale from CEO Mark Schneider and a small step on its path towards healthier products.

The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/Files

The U.S. unit, home to local, mass-market names BabyRuth, Butterfinger and Crunch, has been underperforming rivals for years, suffering from consumers’ preference for healthier snacks like fruit and nut bars and premium brands like Lindt.

But for Italian family-owned Ferrero the acquisition is a chance to quickly build important scale and negotiating power in the key U.S. market, which has been its top priority.

The maker of Nutella spread and Ferrero Rocher pralines will become the third-largest chocolate company in the United States and the world, according to Euromonitor International.

Martinne Geller

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
