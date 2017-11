LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nestle announced its second small coffee acquisition in two months on Friday, buying United States-based Chameleon Cold-Brew as it seeks to bolster its world-leading coffee business.

The maker of Nescafe and Nespresso said Chameleon, based in Austin, Texas, is the No.1 organic cold-brew brand in the United States.

In Septembe Nestle announced a deal for Blue Bottle Coffee. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)