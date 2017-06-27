FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Nestle plans $20.8 bln share buyback after Third Point pressure
June 27, 2017 / 4:19 PM / a month ago

Nestle plans $20.8 bln share buyback after Third Point pressure

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Nestle plans to buy back as much as 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.79 billion) worth of shares by June 2020, the Swiss food giant said on Tuesday as it responds to pressure brought by U.S. activist shareholder Third Point LLC.

The New York-based hedge fund, controlled by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in the company on Sunday and is pushing for Nestle to more aggressively boost performance.

Nestle said it would adjust the size of its share buyback programme, due to start on July 4, to reflect any big acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)

