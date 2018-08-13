FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 1:35 PM / in 2 hours

Netflix finance chief David Wells to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc Chief Financial Officer David Wells will step down after eight years in the role, the video streaming company said on Monday.

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wells will remain with Netflix until his successor is found, a search that will consider both internal and external candidates, Netflix said.

“Personally, I intend my next chapter to focus more on philanthropy and I like big challenges but I’m not sure yet what that looks like,” Wells said.

Wells joined Netflix in 2004, two years after the company went public, and was responsible for content operations and strategic planning. He was made vice president of finance planning and analysis in 2008.

Netflix shares fell 1.8 percent to $339.72 on Monday morning.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

