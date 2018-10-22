Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Monday it plans to raise about $2 billion in debt to fund original shows, acquire content and for possible acquisitions.

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The streaming giant said the debt will be in the form of senior notes denominated in U.S. dollars and euros.

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold.