February 5, 2018 / 5:16 PM / a day ago

Air traffic at Rotterdam The Hague airport halted due to smoke - airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Air traffic to and from Rotterdam The Hague airport in the Netherlands was halted on Monday afternoon due to smoke in the basement of its air control tower, the airport said.

In a message on its website, the airport described the smoke as being “small scale” and that it would keep passengers updated via its website.

Local media reported traffic was halted around 1600 GMT after smoke was detected coming from an equipment room. Parts of the airport were evacuated, but public areas remained accessible, multiple media outlets said.

The airport was not immediately available for further comment.

Website: here

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams

