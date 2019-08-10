Amsterdam's airport says fuelling problem resolved

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A problem with the fuelling system at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport disrupted traffic for about an hour before it was fixed on Friday, Europe’s third busiest airport said in a statement.

Schiphol warned travellers some flights could be delayed or cancelled. At 2000 GMT, the airport’s website showed most arriving flights as delayed.

An outage at the airport’s main fuel supplier last month led to dozens of flights being cancelled and left thousands of passengers stranded.