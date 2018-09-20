FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 20, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Four children killed in Netherlands as train hits 'cargo' bicycle

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Four children were killed and two people were wounded when a train struck a “cargo” bicycle, widely used by Dutch parents to transport their children, police said on Thursday.

Rescue personnel work at the scene where a train struck a "cargo bicycle", popular with Dutch parents for transporting their children, at the city of Oss, Netherlands, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The accident occurred in the eastern city of Oss, near the German border.

Police said the cargo bike was electrically powered and had been transporting the children from a pre-school centre to school when the accident occurred. There were numerous witnesses, including other school-age children, police said.

The two injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition.

“We have informed the families involved of this terrible news,” police said in a statement. “We are investigating how this could have happened.”

Slideshow (2 Images)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.