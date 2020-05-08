Dutch watchdog to investigate TikTok's use of children's data

FILE PHOTO: The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch privacy watchdog said on Friday it would investigate how Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which has become hugely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, handles the data of millions of young users.

The move comes amid growing U.S. scrutiny of the app, which allows users to create and share short videos of themselves with millions of people worldwide.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok is estimated to have between 500 million and 1 billion users worldwide. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

“For many users this is an important way of staying in touch with friends and spending time together, particularly during the current coronavirus crisis,” the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said in a statement. “The rise of TikTok has led to growing concerns about privacy.”

Highlighting the vulnerability of teenagers and children who may not be aware of the consequences of their online behaviour, the DPA it would “examine whether TikTok adequately protects the privacy of Dutch children.”

The DPA will examine whether the app clearly states how it uses data and whether “parental consent is required for TikTok to collect, store and use children’s personal data,” it said.

Preliminary results from the investigation are expected later this year, it said.