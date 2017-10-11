FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Netherlands' Dijsselbloem to leave Dutch politics - paper
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 6 days ago

REFILE-Netherlands' Dijsselbloem to leave Dutch politics - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of Volkskrant)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Caretaker Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem will leave national politics when a new government takes office in approximately two weeks, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.

De Volkskrant newpaper, with historic ties to Dijsselbloem’s Labour party, said it had viewed a letter the politician sent to the chairwoman of Dutch parliament.

On the European stage, Dijsselbloem heads meetings of the Eurogroup, and he has said he will keep that role until his term expires in January. He has not indicated what he intends to do after that.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.