AMSTERDAM, March 6 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands will stay strong the coming two years, driving up inflation to 2.3 percent in 2019, national forecasting agency CPB said on Tuesday.

The Dutch economy is expected to grow by 3.2 percent in 2018, and by 2.7 percent next year. In December the CPB predicted a 3.1 percent expansion for 2018. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)