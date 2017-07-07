FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google to power Dutch data centre with solar energy
#Technology News
July 7, 2017 / 12:39 PM / a month ago

Google to power Dutch data centre with solar energy

People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.Dado Ruvic/Files

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Google will purchase all the electricity generated by the largest solar park in the Netherlands over the next decade to power a recently opened data centre housing thousands of servers, the U.S. internet company and energy provider Eneco said on Friday.

It is part of Google's ambition to switch its data centres and offices entirely to renewable energy this year, helped by the steep fall in prices for wind and solar energy.

The contract with Eneco, for which no financial details were disclosed, will supply renewable energy for "many months to come, maybe even years", Google's European energy manager Marc Oman said.

The agreement comes as the Netherlands makes a push to boost its renewable energy production and is investing 12 billion euros in 2017 in offshore wind farms.

The Eemshaven data centre, which cost roughly 600 million euros and opened in 2016, is one of four Google operates in Europe.

Reporting by Bart Meijer

