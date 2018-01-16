Dutch to lower Groningen gas production as much as possible -gov't

AMSTERDAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gas production in the Dutch Groningen field needs to be lowered as much as possible in the coming three years to limit the risks of earthquakes, Dutch economy minister Eric Wiebes told parliament on Tuesday.

“We need to look at ways to cut production by as much as reasonably possible during our government term”, Wiebes said during a debate on the future of the vast Groningen field. A detailed proposal will be presented before the end of March, he said.

The debate followed last week’s earthquake in the region, which prompted gas company NAM and the main regulator to call for a substantial production cut to limit seismic risks. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)