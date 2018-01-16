FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Oil report
January 16, 2018 / 10:24 PM / a day ago

Dutch to lower Groningen gas production as much as possible -gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gas production in the Dutch Groningen field needs to be lowered as much as possible in the coming three years to limit the risks of earthquakes, Dutch economy minister Eric Wiebes told parliament on Tuesday.

“We need to look at ways to cut production by as much as reasonably possible during our government term”, Wiebes said during a debate on the future of the vast Groningen field. A detailed proposal will be presented before the end of March, he said.

The debate followed last week’s earthquake in the region, which prompted gas company NAM and the main regulator to call for a substantial production cut to limit seismic risks. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.