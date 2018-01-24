Dutch gas regulator to publish Groningen recommendation on Feb. 1

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Dutch gas regulator will publish its recommendation for production at the Groningen gas field on Feb. 1, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Regulator SodM was asked to provide advice on a new production cut after the northern Dutch region was hit by the strongest earthquake in years earlier this month.

Both the regulator and gas production company NAM, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil , have said that production needs to be cut substantially from the current level of 21.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year to limit seismic risks in the region.

The regulator said last week it would miss the original deadline of Jan. 25. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Adrian Croft)