Aldi stores in Germany stop selling eggs amid Dutch food safety scare

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Discount supermarket chain Aldi, which has more than 4,000 stores in Germany, said on Friday it was pulling all eggs from store shelves in the country as a precaution after a scare over the possible contamination of eggs from the Netherlands.

Dutch food safety watchdog NVWA published a list this week of the serial numbers of eggs that were deemed unsafe, with one specific range of eggs labelled as an acute health hazard because of possible contamination with the insecticide fipronil.

Around 180 poultry companies in the Netherlands, the second-largest agricultural exporter after the United States, have been temporarily closed.

"As there have been reports from more and more (German) federal states about the discovery of fipronil in eggs, Aldi South and Aldi North have decided to remove all eggs from sale across the country," the two operators of Aldi supermarkets said in a joint statement.

"This is merely a precaution, there is no reason to assume there are any health risks," they added.

They said they would only accept eggs for the moment that have been tested for fipronil by a public agency or an accredited laboratory, adding there may be a shortage of eggs due to the move.

German supermarket chain REWE had said on Thursday it had removed all Dutch eggs from its shelves. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)