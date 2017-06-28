Dutch gov't reconsidering plans for new rules blocking hostile foreign takeovers

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said on Thursday he was looking again at plans he had previously announced to make it more difficult for foreign buyers to acquire listed Dutch companies.

In a debate in parliament following failed attempts to buy Unilever and Akzo Nobel, Kamp said that a plan to give corporate boards a one year period in which they could reject any offer with no strings attached was now being considered in different forms.

Kamp acknowledged his plans were still under development and legal difficulties would have to be worked out by the incoming government -- which is currently in formation talks -- before they could be presented as draft laws. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)