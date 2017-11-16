FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch insurer NN Group's 35 pct Q3 profit rise beats expectations
November 16, 2017 / 6:13 AM / Updated a day ago

Dutch insurer NN Group's 35 pct Q3 profit rise beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 35 percent rise in third-quarter core profit to 431 million euros ($507.7 million), helped by its acquisition of smaller Dutch rival Delta Lloyd and higher sales.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted operational profit on ongoing business of 394 million euros, on average, compared with 319 million euros reported in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

