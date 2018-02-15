FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 15, 2018 / 12:25 PM / 2 days ago

Dutch mortgage lending may need tightening: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mortgage lending rules in the Netherlands may need to be tightened as high household debt endangers the country’s financial health, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.

“There might be a need for more active macroprudential policy,” Sabine Lautenchslaeger, the ECB board member in charge of bank oversight, told a conference in Amsterdam. “And by this I mean a tightening of existing borrower-based measures.”

She added a high ratio between the value of mortgage and that of the property “poses a risk to financial stability”. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.