ROTTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cargo volume at Rotterdam port, Europe’s largest, rose 1.3 percent to 467 million tonnes in 2017, boosted by strong growth in the container shipping business.

Container volume rose 12.3 percent, offsetting drops of 2.6 percent and 4.1 percent in bulk dry goods and wet goods respectively, the port said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Adrian Croft)