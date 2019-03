Police are seen after a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

UTRECHT, Netherlands (Reuters) - Dutch police said on Monday they were looking for a 37-year-old Turkish man in connection with a shooting that is believed to have left at least one person dead.

“The police ask you to watch out for 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis (born in Turkey) in connection with this morning’s incident,” a police statement said.